Smith West

KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church 18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)

Smith Downtown

TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace. Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

ESTILL — Larry D., 62, Billings. Visitation 1-6 p.m. followed by Rosary and Vigil at 7 p.m. on July 30 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (31)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

REED — Elma L., 81, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (30)