KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church 18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)
TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace. Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)
ESTILL — Larry D., 62, Billings. Visitation 1-6 p.m. followed by Rosary and Vigil at 7 p.m. on July 30 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (31)
REED — Elma L., 81, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (30)
ANDERSEN — Dan, 49, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, August 1, at Terry Park, located at 5th Street West and Terry Ave. (31)
AGNEW — Marlene Ann, 81. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)
KRAMER — Renee, 75. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed. at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)
ZUNDEL — LeeRoy, 85. Graveside service 10 a.m. Fri. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)
McLEAN — Cathy L., 66. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (31)
THIEL — Larry V., 80. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)
YEAGER — Killian, 19, of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. Donations can be made to Killian Yeager Memorial Fund at Western Security Bank. (29)
BELL — James “Jim”, 87 of Billings. Burial. Celebration of Life at Woodbine Campground, 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 29. (29)
REITZ — Ronald, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Aug. 1, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (29)
BRIGHT WINGS — Grace, graveside service Tuesday July 28 at 10 a.m. at Hardin Fairview Cemetery (29)
