Smith West

KANESKI — Paula Rae, 75, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs. July 30, At St. Pius X Catholic Church  18th St. W. and Broadwater Ave. (30)

Smith Downtown

TYLER — Donald, 69, of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, at Mary Queen of Peace.  Military honors at 12 noon at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

ESTILL — Larry D., 62, Billings.  Visitation 1-6 p.m. followed by Rosary and Vigil at 7 p.m. on July 30 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Laurel.  Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (31)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

REED — Elma L., 81, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery, Hardin. (30) 

ANDERSEN — Dan, 49, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, August 1, at Terry Park, located at 5th Street West and Terry Ave. (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

AGNEW — Marlene Ann, 81. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (30)

KRAMER — Renee, 75. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wed. at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)

ZUNDEL — LeeRoy, 85. Graveside service 10 a.m. Fri. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (31)

McLEAN — Cathy L., 66. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church. (31)

THIEL — Larry V., 80. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

YEAGER — Killian, 19, of Billings. Memorial Mass, Wed., July 29, 10 a.m., St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Reception follows at Pioneer Park. Donations can be made to Killian Yeager Memorial Fund at Western Security Bank. (29)

BELL — James “Jim”, 87 of Billings. Burial. Celebration of Life at Woodbine Campground, 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 29. (29)

REITZ — Ronald, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Aug. 1, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (29)

Bullis-Mortuary

BRIGHT WINGS — Grace, graveside service Tuesday July 28 at 10 a.m. at Hardin Fairview Cemetery (29)

