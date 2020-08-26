HEINZ — Eugene (Gene), 88. Service arrangements pending. (27)

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)

OLSON — Ruby A., 99. Cremation. Private family services. (26)

LEES — Tracy, 51, of Billings. Cremation, no services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

WHITTLE — Brenda, 63, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday August 31 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Inurnment following at Mountview Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

BROWNLEE — Kathryn “Kay”, 81, Billings. Memorial Service 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)

DORN — Robert. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery. (26)

TOBACCO — Gordon Jr. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Crow Agency Cemetery. (26)