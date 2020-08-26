Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
INMAN — Earl D., 92, Ballantine. Visitation 1-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Aug. 28 at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (28)
ANDREWS — Clayton M., 50, Billings. Private service is planned. (27)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
BRESHEARS — Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private family committal Calvary Cemetery. (26)
COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service Calvary Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)
BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)
HEINZ — Eugene (Gene), 88. Service arrangements pending. (27)
DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)
OLSON — Ruby A., 99. Cremation. Private family services. (26)
LEES — Tracy, 51, of Billings. Cremation, no services are planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
WHITTLE — Brenda, 63, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday August 31 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Inurnment following at Mountview Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)
BROWNLEE — Kathryn “Kay”, 81, Billings. Memorial Service 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)
DORN — Robert. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery. (26)
TOBACCO — Gordon Jr. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Crow Agency Cemetery. (26)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.