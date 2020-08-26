 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

INMAN — Earl D., 92, Ballantine.  Visitation 1-6:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Graveside service 11:00 a.m., Aug. 28 at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (28)

ANDREWS — Clayton M., 50, Billings. Private service is planned. (27)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BRESHEARS — Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Wednesday St. Pius X Catholic Church. Private family committal Calvary Cemetery.  (26)

COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service Calvary Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)

HEINZ — Eugene (Gene), 88. Service arrangements pending. (27)

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service will stream at facebook.com/fpcbillings. (1)

OLSON — Ruby A., 99. Cremation. Private family services. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LEES — Tracy, 51, of Billings.  Cremation, no services are planned.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

WHITTLE — Brenda, 63, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday August 31 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Inurnment following at Mountview Cemetery.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (26)

Heights Family Funeral Home

BROWNLEE — Kathryn “Kay”, 81, Billings. Memorial Service 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (28)

Bullis-Mortuary

DORN — Robert. Graveside service 10 a.m. Thursday, Fairview Cemetery. (26)

TOBACCO — Gordon Jr. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Crow Agency Cemetery.  (26)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News