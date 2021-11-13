Smith West
MILKS — Benny Lee, 81, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 16 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)
HOLLIDAY — Chonita A., 72, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon., Nov. 15, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tues., Nov. 16 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)
Smith Downtown
RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13 at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9-11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)
WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat., Nov. 13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)
LIETAERT Jr. — Robert “Bob.” 06/15/1948 – 09/27/2021, Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery Nov. 18 1 p.m. Remembrance to follow at Hampton Inn & Suites: 3550 Ember Ln. off Zoo Drive Exit. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)
TAYLOR — Lorena, 89, of Billings. Rosary on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. (15)
STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)
CHOUINARD — Claire, 91. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (15)
SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)
HALL — Mary (MJ), 83, of Billings. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed. (14)
NEUHARTH — Betty, 73, of Billings. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at American Lutheran Church, Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Lavina, Montana. (13)
GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday. Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)
No Services Planned
