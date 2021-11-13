 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

MILKS — Benny Lee, 81, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 16 at Billings Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave. (16)

HOLLIDAY — Chonita A., 72, Billings. Visitation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon., Nov. 15, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tues., Nov. 16 at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (16)

Smith Downtown

RAMIREZ — Felipa, 75, Billings. Vigil 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Sat., Nov. 13 at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave S. (13)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SCOTT — Dwayne, 78, of Billings. Viewing Friday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., family will be present from 6-7 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Faith Chapel: visitation 9-11 a.m., Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., reception to follow. (13)

WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat., Nov. 13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)

LIETAERT Jr. — Robert “Bob.” 06/15/1948 – 09/27/2021, Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery Nov. 18 1 p.m. Remembrance to follow at Hampton Inn & Suites: 3550 Ember Ln. off Zoo Drive Exit. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)

TAYLOR — Lorena, 89, of Billings. Rosary on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. (15)

STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CHOUINARD — Claire, 91. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (15)

SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HALL — Mary (MJ), 83, of Billings. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed. (14)

NEUHARTH — Betty, 73, of Billings. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at American Lutheran Church, Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Lavina, Montana. (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

GEORGE — Howard W., of Worden, died Nov. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for next year, possibly on his birthday. Burial will be at the Roscoe Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News