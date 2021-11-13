WULF — Betty. Memorial Mass 9 a.m. Sat., Nov. 13 St. Bernard Catholic Church. (13)

LIETAERT Jr. — Robert “Bob.” 06/15/1948 – 09/27/2021, Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery Nov. 18 1 p.m. Remembrance to follow at Hampton Inn & Suites: 3550 Ember Ln. off Zoo Drive Exit. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (14)

TAYLOR — Lorena, 89, of Billings. Rosary on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. (15)

STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

CHOUINARD — Claire, 91. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (15)

SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)

HALL — Mary (MJ), 83, of Billings. Memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Family request masks be worn and social distancing be observed. (14)