Smith West
BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (1)
LICH — Derek W., 58, Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (1)
Smith Downtown
PFISTER — Ida J., 93, Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct, 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Reception to follow. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)
POTTS — Clifford E., 78, of Billings. Visitations begin 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Smith Downtown Chapel with family led prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Faith Chapel Main Sanctuary followed by reception there. Interment at 4 p.m. at the Custer Cemetery, Custer, Montana. (30)
NEDENS — William, 90, of Billings. Visitations Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)
Smith Laurel
QUINN — Richard Leo, 85. Funeral service, Wed., Oct. 30, 12 p.m. at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. Visitation one hour prior to service. (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
YORKE — Frank A., 73, Columbus. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Stillwater Pavilion. Cremation. (1)
BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Family visitation 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (31)
NUSSBAUM — Wesley “Wes”, 53, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m., Friday, Kirk Barn, 2005 Bitterroot Avenue, Billings. Please come as you are. (1)
GRESS — Monte, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
MARTEN — Darlene, 58, of Billings. Memorial service 11am Saturday Nov. 2 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (31)
HERNANDEZ — Deana, 49, of Billings. Memorial service 11 am Friday Nov. 1 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (1)
FRANK — Lavonne, 96, of Billings. Graveside 12 pm Friday Nov 1. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30
No services planned
No services planned
