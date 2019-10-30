{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

BITTERMAN — LaVern ‘Vern’, 94, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 1, Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill Dr. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (1)

LICH — Derek W., 58, Billings. Celebration of Life Open House 1-3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (1)

Smith Downtown 

PFISTER — Ida J., 93, Billings formerly of Roundup. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Oct, 31, at Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Reception to follow. Interment Yellowstone National Cemetery Visitation to start 9 a.m. Wed. (31)

POTTS — Clifford E., 78, of Billings.  Visitations begin 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Smith Downtown Chapel with family led prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Faith Chapel Main Sanctuary followed by reception there. Interment at 4 p.m. at the Custer Cemetery, Custer, Montana. (30)

NEDENS — William, 90, of Billings.  Visitations Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (1)

Smith Laurel 

QUINN — Richard Leo, 85. Funeral service, Wed., Oct. 30, 12 p.m. at St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. Visitation one hour prior to service. (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

YORKE — Frank A., 73, Columbus.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Stillwater Pavilion. Cremation. (1)

Dahl Funeral

BERMES — Audrey L., 91, of Billings. Family visitation 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service noon Thursday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (31)

NUSSBAUM — Wesley “Wes”, 53, of Billings. Celebration of Life, 3 p.m., Friday, Kirk Barn, 2005 Bitterroot Avenue, Billings. Please come as you are. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GRESS — Monte, 65. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

MARTEN — Darlene, 58, of Billings. Memorial service 11am Saturday Nov. 2 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (31)

HERNANDEZ — Deana, 49, of Billings.  Memorial service 11 am Friday Nov. 1 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. (1)

FRANK — Lavonne, 96,  of Billings.  Graveside 12 pm Friday Nov 1. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

