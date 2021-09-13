 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

PREVOST — Quinn Olivine, age 2 months 17 days, passed September 5, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

BRADLEY — Robert Russell “Bob”, 75, Roundup.  Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues, Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Billings. (13)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

HEIZER — Rita, 89. Service arrangements pending. (13)

JORGENSON — Loretta, 97. A private family ceremony will be held. (14)

KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAINER — Dolores (Dee), Gathering of family and friends. 2-4 p.m. Friday September 17, 2021 Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For full obit visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

