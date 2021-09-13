Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
PREVOST — Quinn Olivine, age 2 months 17 days, passed September 5, 2021. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)
BRADLEY — Robert Russell “Bob”, 75, Roundup. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Tues, Sept. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St, Billings. (13)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
HEIZER — Rita, 89. Service arrangements pending. (13)
JORGENSON — Loretta, 97. A private family ceremony will be held. (14)
KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)
HAINER — Dolores (Dee), Gathering of family and friends. 2-4 p.m. Friday September 17, 2021 Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For full obit visit www.cfgbillings.com (13)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.