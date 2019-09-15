{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

GARCIA — Benito ‘Benny’, 83, of Billings. Funeral service in Caldwell, Idaho, a later date. (15)

OLSEN — Linda M., 65, of Molt. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 21 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. (15)

FLAHERTY — Thomas James, 79, of Billings. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Wed., Sept. 18 at St. Pius X Church, 18th & Broadwater. Interment in Milwaukee, WI at a later date. (18)

Smith Downtown 

CLAPPER —  William “Bill”, 80, of Billings.  Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central. (16)

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GOSE — Stephen M. "Steve," 89, of Roberts.  Funeral service 11 a.m., Mon., Sept. 16, at Calvary Episcopal Church, Red Lodge. The family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Wichita Falls, TX. (16)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SIMENSON — Curtis, 89, of Laurel. Inurnment, 2 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, Laurel Cemetery. Celebration of Life,1 pm, Sat., Sept. 21, LDS Church, Laurel, MT. (21)

LINDBO — Terri, 71, of Billings. Viewing, Tuesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service, Wed., at 10 a.m., Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. For an obituary please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (18)

BUECHLER  — Mary, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life Sunday 2 p.m. at 3300 Central Ave. (15)

STEVENS — Joyce, 93, of Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. Pius X Church. Inurnment Calvary Columbarium. (20) 

HALVERSON — Jack, 87, of Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PROCTOR — Marilyn, 68. Cremation. Private family services to be held. (15)

HENDERSON —  Leon ‘Brooke’, 85. Open House Reception. Sunday at Yellowstone Country Club.  Feel free to join them anytime between 1:30-4 p.m. (15) 

HAUCK — Herman, 90. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wed., followed by 7 p.m. Vigil both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Thurs. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned.

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

STOPS PRETTY PLACES — Kaysera. Memorial services 10 a.m. Monday Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private disposition Pryor Cemetery Visitation 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mon. (17)

