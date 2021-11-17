 Skip to main content
Smith West

McMANUS — Charles G. “Mack”, 78, of Billings, passed October 29, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. (17)

DALTON — Daniel Edward, 55, Billings.  No Services Planned. (19)

Smith Downtown

DVORAK — Doran J., 79, of Custer, passed November 9, 2021. Visitation Friday, November 19, 2021 4-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11AM at Custer High Gym. (18)

PRANSKY — Eliot, Billings. Memorial service 2 to 4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (20)

Smith Laurel

HEDGES – Donald Eugene, 88, Laurel. Visitation 4-8 p.m., Wed, Nov 17 at Smith Chapel, Laurel. Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs, Nov, 18 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Interment will take place at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com  (18)  

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SCHILL - Judith Ann, 53 of Bridger. Memorial services pending. (17)

SHALOSKY - Jodi Dee, 60 of Joliet. Memorial Mass on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Joliet in St. John's Catholic Church located at 404 West Central Ave. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

REYNOLDS – Acel Dean, 67, Columbus. Graveside Service is 11 a.m., Fri, Nov 19 at Mountain View Cemetery, Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (18)

Dahl Funeral

TAYLOR — Lorena. UPDATED: Vigil 11/24 6:30 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass St. Pius X Catholic Church 11/26 11 a.m.  (18)

EVANS — Margaret. Private Family Services. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCOTT — Jeannie, 80. Memorial mass to be held at a future date. (17)

NILES — Lorrie, 62. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)

NAUMAN — Darlene L., 80. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Open casket viewing 10 a.m. and funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Laurel. (18)

McFERRAN — Gene, 91. Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

STROUF — Thomas Lee, 60. Services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17th, Michelotti-Sawyers. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

TRASK — Kenneth, 59, of Huntley. Memorial service Thurs., Nov. 18, 1 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church, Huntley. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (17)

SMITH — Alex, 74, of Billings. Memorial Service Mon., Nov. 22, 11 a.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. Svc. livestreamed at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com  (22)

VANNOY — Brian, 57, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., Nov. 19, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read full obit and leave condolences (18)

Bullis-Mortuary

