No services planned

GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

JONES — Edward Evans, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. The family will greet friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)

ANGUIANO Sr. — Marshall “Marney”, 86, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9th, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (9)

ANGEL — Florentine Thomas “Tom”, 71, of Billings, Passed Oct. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Graveside services to be held on Mon., Oct. 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)

No services planned

