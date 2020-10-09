 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

GONZALEZ — Esther Ybarra, 82, formerly of Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri, Oct. 9 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Interment of urn to follow at Huntley Cemetery. (9)

JONES — Edward Evans, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9, at Belvedere LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. The family will greet friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (9)

ANGUIANO Sr. — Marshall “Marney”, 86, Billings. Graveside service with military honors 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 9th, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (9)

ANGEL — Florentine Thomas “Tom”, 71, of Billings, Passed Oct. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Graveside services to be held on Mon., Oct. 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DAVIS — Oscar, 50, passed away Oct. 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (9)

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FOOS — Donna, 73, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PEIL — Lyle J., 80. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, New Life Church. Visitation 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial, 2 p.m. Friday, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)

DIMICH — Daniel William Jr. “Bill”, 72. Arrangements pending. (9)

MALONE — Francesca, 68. Arrangements pending. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

STENERSON — Verna, graveside service Friday October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, MT. (9)

MASON — Rodney Mason graveside service with military honors Friday October 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, MT. (9)

