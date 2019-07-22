{{featured_button_text}}
GLASGOW —  Mae L., 87, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd.  Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)

STYGER — Sarah M., 95, Billings.  Visitation 1-4:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, July 25.  Funeral service followed by reception at 10:30 a.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill, on Friday, July 26.  Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (25)

THORMAHLEN — William "Bill", 84, Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., July 25, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. A reception to follow. (25)

WALLER — Clarice Ione, 93, Laurel. Funeral Services will be held July 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Laurel, 707 West 3rd St., Interment will be at the Laurel Cemetery following service. (22)

REITER — Diane, 74, of Billings. Viewing Monday 9 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Laurel Cemetery. (22)

BRILZ — Allen, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Service, 11 a.m., Thurs., July 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Open House, 12-3 p.m., Hilands Golf Club. (25)

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

