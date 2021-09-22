Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

NAVE — Katherine L., 64, Billings. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)

CELLAN — John, 69, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, at Valley Baptist Church, 8th No. St., Huntley. Inurnment at Huntley Cemetery. (23)

CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)

HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel