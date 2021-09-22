Smith West
Smith Downtown
NAVE — Katherine L., 64, Billings. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)
CELLAN — John, 69, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, at Valley Baptist Church, 8th No. St., Huntley. Inurnment at Huntley Cemetery. (23)
CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)
HANSON — Selvin “Larry”, 68, of Billings, passed September 19, 2021. Funeral Services to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. with viewing one hour prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (22)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
WALKER — Eileen J., 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial of the urn to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)
McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)
ENGER — Eric. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Faith Chapel (24)
LECHNER — Theodore Vincent, “Ted”, 83. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (24)
McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (24)
STEWART — Roberta A., 75 of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)
MOE — Arvid, 89, of Billings. No services planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary. (22)
