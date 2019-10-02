Smith West
SHRIVER — Larry N., 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Oct 4, at Evangelical United Methodist Church, 345 Broadwater Ave. (4)
MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 am, Friday, Oct. 11 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (4)
Smith Downtown
TRYAN — Mildred I. Garberg, 87, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tues., Oct. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 4, at the Whitetail Cemetery. (4)
ASH — Jason P., 41, of Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 2 at Smith Downtown Chapels. (2)
LECHNER — Charles A., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Smith Downtown Chapel, located at 925 South 27th Street. (3)
URBASKA — Ruth, 95, of Billings. Cremation. No formal services are planned. (3)
Smith Laurel
KINDSFATER — Herbert S., 94, Laurel. Visitation from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel. Memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (4)
MCKNIGHT — Lorrie, 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Laurel. Interment of urn follows at Laurel Cemetery. (4)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
CARLSON — John, 52, Fromberg. Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street Billings. http://www.smithfuneralchapels.com (5)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
You have free articles remaining.
HENTZ — Veda, 88, of Billings. Celebration of Life Saturday Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. at Community of Christ Church, 332 Griffing Drive, Billings. (5)
LIGGET — Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil service Thursday October 10, 6:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel with Memorial Mass Friday, October 11, 12:00 p.m. St Patrick Co-Cathedral. Visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com for detailed obituary. (3)
HOFFERBER — Ann L., 92 of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (2)
DRAYSON — Norma, 92, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverstone Health Hospice Services, 123 S. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (2)
LEE — Howard, 91, of Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery (3)
HAWKINS — Joan, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Thursday at her home. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (4)
STOLTZ — Jerry, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Life Celebration 4-7 Friday Oct. 4, 2019 Heights VFW. (4)
GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)
THREE IRONS — Mary. Funeral services 11 a.m. Wednesday Crow Agency Foursquare Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery (2)
To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.