 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2) 

Smith Downtown

MALLORY — James H. 79, of Billings, passed September 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street with Military Honors to follow. (29)

KERN — Rubert W. 77, of Pryor, passed September 20, 2021, services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. with viewing one hour prior at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Live streaming available on the Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook page. Visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to read full obituary. (30)

PAINTER — Kenneth E.C. III, 49, Billings.  Memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 1 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  Interment with full military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12 p.m.  Cremation. (1)

FREITAG — Gerald “Jerry”, 84, of Roy, UT formerly of Billings, passed September 22, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 Saint Johns Ave. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (1)

Smith Laurel

DOLECHEK — Marlene F., 82, Laurel.  Visitation 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, at Smith Laurel Chapel.  Funeral service on Monday, October 4, at First Congregational Church in Laurel.  Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)

HULL — Arlene Lavern, 99, Joliet. No services planned at this time. (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

REV. OSTERMAN — Richard Dale, 85, of Red Lodge. Services at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment at Red Lodge Cemetery. Reception to follow interment at St. Agnes Church.  (29)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

 No Services Planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

STEWART — Roberta, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (29)

WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Graveside service 2 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat at American Lutheran Church. (2) 

GILLILAND — Kathy, 51. Memorial service 10 a.m. Sat at Michelotti-Sawyers. (2)

BERNHARDT — Roger E., 66. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Pius X. (5)

POWELL — Neil, 62. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SAPP — Harold, 93 of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m.  Thursday at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences and read a full obituary. (30)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News