Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m., at Mountview Cemetery, followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave N. (2)

Smith Downtown

MALLORY — James H. 79, of Billings, passed September 14, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street with Military Honors to follow. (29)

KERN — Rubert W. 77, of Pryor, passed September 20, 2021, services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. with viewing one hour prior at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Live streaming available on the Smith Funeral Chapels Facebook page. Visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com to read full obituary. (30)