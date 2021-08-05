 Skip to main content
Smith West

TENNYSON —Thomas D. “Mike”, 100, Billings/Huntley- Visitation from 12-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at Smith West Chapel.  Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at Smith West Chapel.  Light reception and then interment at Huntley Cemetery. (6)

VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings. Service pending. (6)

Smith Downtown

STOCKFISH — Scott, Visitation Wednesday, August 4, 4-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, Funeral service, Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BARE — Dwight Allen, 60, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, at First Baptist Church, located at 400 7th Avenue in Laurel. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings. (6)

KITTSON — Thomas, 59, of Billings. Celebration of Life pending. (5)

McQUILLAN — James R., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements to be announced. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SCHOENBAUM — James, 89. Services 2 p.m. Friday, St. Stephens Episcopal Church. (6)

MASON — Wanda D., 90. Visitation 10:30 a.m. Friday, followed by services at 11 a.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers. (6)

MUTSCHLER — Susan, 73. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)

DEGENHART — Roy, 87. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, Upper Hangar, 35 Hensley Creek Road, Columbus. (7)

WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Memorial service Sat Oct 2 at American Lutheran Church. (6)

OWENS — John, 69. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. also at Mortuary. (10)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

MILLER — Eric, 64, of Billings. Remembrance Service held Sat., Aug. 7, 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park. (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

