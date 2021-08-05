Smith West
TENNYSON —Thomas D. “Mike”, 100, Billings/Huntley- Visitation from 12-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 at Smith West Chapel. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6 at Smith West Chapel. Light reception and then interment at Huntley Cemetery. (6)
VOGEL — Emelia Katherine, 89, Billings. Service pending. (6)
Smith Downtown
STOCKFISH — Scott, Visitation Wednesday, August 4, 4-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, Funeral service, Thursday, August 5 at 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (5)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BARE — Dwight Allen, 60, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, at First Baptist Church, located at 400 7th Avenue in Laurel. Interment will follow at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. Visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Ave., Billings. (6)
KITTSON — Thomas, 59, of Billings. Celebration of Life pending. (5)
McQUILLAN — James R., 85, of Billings. Cremation. Arrangements to be announced. (6)
SCHOENBAUM — James, 89. Services 2 p.m. Friday, St. Stephens Episcopal Church. (6)
MASON — Wanda D., 90. Visitation 10:30 a.m. Friday, followed by services at 11 a.m., at Michelotti-Sawyers. (6)
MUTSCHLER — Susan, 73. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (5)
DEGENHART — Roy, 87. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, Upper Hangar, 35 Hensley Creek Road, Columbus. (7)
WAYLANDER — Marlin, 91. Memorial service Sat Oct 2 at American Lutheran Church. (6)
OWENS — John, 69. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Mon. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. also at Mortuary. (10)
No Services Planned
MILLER — Eric, 64, of Billings. Remembrance Service held Sat., Aug. 7, 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park. (7)
No Services Planned
