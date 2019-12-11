Smith West
JOHNSON — Phyllis Jean, 82, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (14)
BETZ — Susan M., 76, Billings. Celebration of life memorial service late January or early February 2020. (12)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
HURTT — David S., 62, Red Lodge. Celebration of life memorial service on Feb. 27, 2020, at Florence Carlton Community Church in Florence MT. (12)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)
SORENSON — Aaron, 68, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (11)
You have free articles remaining.
RIVERA SR — Carl, 96, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vigil, Thursday 6 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Friday 12:00 p.m., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (13)
LYNCH — Thomas, 82, of Billings. Memorial services pending. (12)
HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)
HALE — Constance, 86. Funeral services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (14)
RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)
No services planned
SCHROEDER — Christa, 85 of Billings. Cremation. Burial at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. (11)
BIRDINGROUND — Alpha. funeral mass Monday Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Crow Agency Multi-Purpose Building. Burial following at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary Sunday Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel (11)
DORN — Rita Dorn graveside service will be Thursday Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (12)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.