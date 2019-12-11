{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

JOHNSON — Phyllis Jean, 82, of Billings.  Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (14)

BETZ — Susan M., 76, Billings. Celebration of life memorial service late January or early February 2020. (12)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

HURTT — David S., 62, Red Lodge. Celebration of life memorial service on Feb. 27, 2020, at Florence Carlton Community Church in Florence MT. (12)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

STAIGMILLER – Robert, 83, of Absarokee. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, Community Congregational UCC in Absarokee. (14)

SORENSON — Aaron, 68, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dahl Funeral Chapel.  (11)

RIVERA SR — Carl, 96, of Billings. Viewing, Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vigil, Thursday 6 p.m., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass Friday 12:00 p.m., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with burial to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (13)

LYNCH — Thomas, 82, of Billings. Memorial services pending. (12)

HANSON — Braxton, infant son of Cody Hanson and Danielle Dye, of Billings. Gathering of family and friends, 11 a.m., Monday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (16)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HALE — Constance, 86. Funeral services 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (14)

RADELLA — Frank Adam, 86. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

SCHROEDER — Christa, 85 of Billings. Cremation. Burial at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. (11)

Bullis-Mortuary

BIRDINGROUND — Alpha. funeral mass Monday Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Crow Agency Multi-Purpose Building. Burial following at the Lodge Grass Cemetery. Rosary Sunday Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel (11)

DORN —  Rita Dorn graveside service will be Thursday Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. in the Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (12)

