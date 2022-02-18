Smith West
LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7p.m. Fri, Feb 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (19)
KORFANTA — Edna Mae, 88, Billings. Service at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West., Fri. 02/18/2022 at 2:30 p.m. (18)
Smith Downtown
HEIDEMA — Betty Ann, 73, Billings. Memorial service 2:00 p.m., Sat., Feb. 19, at New Apostolic Church, 15th St, West & Custer Ave. (19)
OHLIN — Beverly Jean, 86, Huntley. Memorial service at a later date. (19)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BYLER — Bonnie 40, of Shepherd, Funeral Service at Freedom Church Friday 02/18 at 10 am, burial to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park (18)
LAMEY, JR. — Arthur “Art,” 91, of Billings. No Services Planned (19)
KVAMME — Damian, 28, of Billings, passed away on 02/14/2022, memorial service will be held later at Seeley Lake. (22)
OLSON — Raymond, 100. Rosary 6:30 PM Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 11 AM Tue at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (22)
ARNOLD — Clorinda, 84 of Billings. Funeral Mass 10am Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Calvary Cemetery. (18)
KECHANIN — David, 48. Vigil service 5:30pm Friday, Funeral service 1pm Saturday, both at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (19)
No Services Planned
REISBIG — Richard “Dick”, 89, of Billings. Memorial Service Fri., Feb. 18, 11 am, Heights Family Funeral Home. For livestream and full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (18)
No Services Planned
