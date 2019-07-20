{{featured_button_text}}
GIRARDOT – Mary Frances “Fran”, 90, of Billings. Private family service. (21)

Smith Downtown

GLASGOW —  Mae L., 87, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)

BOZMAN — Mary “Kay”, 69, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (20)

ROBINSON — Florence, 94, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Avenue. Casket is closed. (20)

STYGER — Sarah M., 95, Billings.  Visitation 1-4:00 p.m. at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, July 25. Funeral service followed by reception at 10:30 a.m. at Parkhill Assembly of God, 1707 Parkhill, on Friday, July 26. Interment with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery in Ballantine. (25)

THORMAHLEN — William "Bill", 84, Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., July 25, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Billings. A reception to follow. (25)

Smith Laurel 

WALLER — Clarice Ione, 93, Laurel. Funeral Services will be held July 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Laurel 707 West 3rd, St, Laurel, Interment will be at the Laurel Cemetery following service. (22)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Dahl Funeral

PANCHEAU — Richard, 65, of Billings. Celebration of life, 12 p.m., Saturday, July 20, home of Scott & Denise Pancheau, 937 Noblewood Dr, Billings, Lockwood neighborhood. Very casual, bring your memories of Richard to share. (20)

MEYER  —  Daniel “Dan”, 54, of Billings. Viewing Thursday, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service, 6 p.m., Friday, Blain family hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, St. Pius X with interment to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (20)

REITER — Diane, 74, of Billings. Viewing Monday 9 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Laurel Cemetery. (22)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LAM — Linda, wife of Curt Sauber, mother to Shilo and Keith Markegard. Graveside service at noon Saturday, Calvary Cemetery. (20)

GODWIN — Ted P. Funeral 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

FIELDS — Joan, 87. Private family graveside. Celebration of life, later date. (21)

MCDONALD —  Carole, 76, of Billings. Arrangements pending. (21)

STORUD — Rollin “Bud”, 87, of Billings. Funeral, 9 am, Fri. 7/26 at City Church. Interment, 11 am Yellowstone National Cemetery. (20)

BRILZ — Allen, 70, of Billings. Cremation. Service, 11 am, Thurs., 7/25, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Open House, 12-3 pm, Hilands Golf Club. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

