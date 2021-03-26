McLAUGHLIN — Mildred, 90, of Billings. A private service has been planned. (27)

DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)

ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29th, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)

CLEVELAND — George W. “Johnny,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)

MUELLER — TJ, 63 of Huntley. Cremation has taken place. (26)

DICKINSON — Polly, 62 of Billings. Memorial Service Friday, March 26, 2 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (26)

