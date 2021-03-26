 Skip to main content
Smith West

KRAFT — Frances C. 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 27th at Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3200 Broadwater Ave. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

FISCHER — Paul Bazel, 66, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials: Wycliff Bible Translators. (27)

STEWART — Betty Rae, 83, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (27)

Smith Downtown

BORGEN — Dorothy May, 81, Billings. Memorial Service, 1 p.m. Saturday March 27th at the Connection Church 5554 Grand Ave. (27)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

ANGEL — Bradley, 24, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (29)

McLAUGHLIN — Mildred, 90, of Billings. A private service has been planned. (27)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)

ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29th, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)

CLEVELAND — George W. “Johnny,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)

MUELLER — TJ, 63 of Huntley. Cremation has taken place. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

DICKINSON — Polly, 62 of Billings. Memorial Service Friday, March 26, 2 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream  info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (26)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

