Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

TOOMBS — Margery, 89, Laurel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Laurel Chapel. Private graveside service at Laurel Cemetery. (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DAILY — Shyrl 74 of Red Lodge. Formerly of Excelsior MN. Cremation has taken place. Private family celebration of life. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HARDING — Ronald “Ty”, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (30)

CAPSER — James “Jim”, 71, of Billings. Private family graveside service Holy Cross. (1) 

SPOTTED BEAR SR. — Bruce, 77, of Billings. Private family graveside service Spotted Bear Cemetery, Pryor. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SLAGLE — Thomas Levi, 27, of Joliet. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services will be streamed on the Michelotti-Sawyers facebook page. (30)

FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)

ADLER — Lou, 85. Funeral arrangements are pending. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

