Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

TOOMBS — Margery, 89, Laurel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Laurel Chapel. Private graveside service at Laurel Cemetery. (30)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

DAILY — Shyrl 74 of Red Lodge. Formerly of Excelsior MN. Cremation has taken place. Private family celebration of life. (30)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

HARDING — Ronald “Ty”, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (30)

CAPSER — James “Jim”, 71, of Billings. Private family graveside service Holy Cross. (1)

SPOTTED BEAR SR. — Bruce, 77, of Billings. Private family graveside service Spotted Bear Cemetery, Pryor. (2)