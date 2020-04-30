Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
TOOMBS — Margery, 89, Laurel. Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith Laurel Chapel. Private graveside service at Laurel Cemetery. (30)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
DAILY — Shyrl 74 of Red Lodge. Formerly of Excelsior MN. Cremation has taken place. Private family celebration of life. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
HARDING — Ronald “Ty”, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held at a later time. (30)
CAPSER — James “Jim”, 71, of Billings. Private family graveside service Holy Cross. (1)
SPOTTED BEAR SR. — Bruce, 77, of Billings. Private family graveside service Spotted Bear Cemetery, Pryor. (2)
SLAGLE — Thomas Levi, 27, of Joliet. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Services will be streamed on the Michelotti-Sawyers facebook page. (30)
FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)
ADLER — Lou, 85. Funeral arrangements are pending. (30)
No services planned
No services planned
No services planned
