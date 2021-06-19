 Skip to main content
Smith West

KISER — Ellis Eugene, 84, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (19)

CALLOWAY — Richard E., 55, of Billings, passed June 12, 2021. Funeral Wednesday, June 23, 2021 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (20)

ANDERSON — Ronald L, 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. Memorials can be made to Scottish Rite Language Clinic. (21)

FEELEY — William James “Bill”, 69, Absarokee, Memorial service 12 Noon Tues, June 22, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th ST West, Billings. (22)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

RUFF — Scharlotte I., 94, passed June 15, 2021. A private family services will be held at a later date. For more information visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10am Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

PETERSON — Charles D., 93. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church. (19)

EHRLICHER — Violet June, 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10th, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

WOLF — Kimberly Renee, of Billings passed away December 21, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held June 20, 2021 at The Montana Audubon Center from 2pm to 5pm. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HERMAN – Jaycob, 8, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., June 19, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

