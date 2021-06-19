Smith West
KISER — Ellis Eugene, 84, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (19)
CALLOWAY — Richard E., 55, of Billings, passed June 12, 2021. Funeral Wednesday, June 23, 2021 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (20)
ANDERSON — Ronald L, 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. Memorials can be made to Scottish Rite Language Clinic. (21)
FEELEY — William James “Bill”, 69, Absarokee, Memorial service 12 Noon Tues, June 22, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th ST West, Billings. (22)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
RUFF — Scharlotte I., 94, passed June 15, 2021. A private family services will be held at a later date. For more information visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (20)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10am Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)
ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
PETERSON — Charles D., 93. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church. (19)
EHRLICHER — Violet June, 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10th, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)
WOLF — Kimberly Renee, of Billings passed away December 21, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held June 20, 2021 at The Montana Audubon Center from 2pm to 5pm. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)
HERMAN – Jaycob, 8, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., June 19, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. (19)
No Services Planned
