{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

No services planned.

Smith Downtown 

KAMMERZELL — Donald D., 84, of Laurel.  Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th St., Billings. (31)

THOMPSON — Marvin D., 79, of Billings.  Memorial celebration 2 p.m., Thursday, August 29, at the American Legion Club, 1540 Broadwater Ave. (29)

Smith Laurel 

BENZEL — Davona Ruth, 61, Joliet. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St., Laurel. Interment of urn at Rockvale Cemetery. (29)

WAHL — Clarence W., 82, Fishtail.  Graveside service and interment of cremated remains with military honors, Saturday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SANDERLIN — Raymond, 77, of Worden. Celebration of life will be 2 pm, Sunday, Sept. 8, Ballantine Church, 2268 4th St. (1)

Michelotti-Sawyers

RAMUS — Loretta, 101. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tue. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wed. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. (28)

SCOFIELD — Regina, 70 of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. (29)

MONACO —  Isabell, 94 of Joliet.  Memorial Mass, 11:30 a.m., Fri. Aug. 30, at St John’s Catholic Church in Joliet. Burial and lunch to follow. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GRAF — Viktor, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith E Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

GRAHAM — Gary.  Funeral service Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Private Inurnment. (29)

CARLETON — Clint. funeral service Friday August 30, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, Montana. Family is having a Private Inurnment. (28)

TAUSCHER — Tom. Funeral Service Friday August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Alliance Church in Hardin. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana. (28)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries