Smith West

RITTER — Raymond A., 99, Billings. Private Service is planned. (14)

Smith Downtown

HAMILTON — Judy Busch, 78, Shepherd. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Monday March 15, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Procession immediately following, to Lavina Cemetery for graveside service. (15)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Robert L. Please join in a Celebration of Life for Bob Frank on the 1 year anniversary of his passing. Friday, March 19. .at 2 pm at First Baptist Church, 400 7th Ave. in Laurel. Livestream will be available at fbclaurelmt.org for those unable to attend in person. (14)

KROLL — William “Bill”, 78 of Bridger. Visitation, Sat. March 13, 5-7 p.m., Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Service, Sun. March 14, 11 a.m., Bridger High School. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com (14)

BERRY — Karl, 82, Bridger. No services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will held at a later date. (14)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

SHEARER — Janie, 79, Columbus. No services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For full Obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (14)

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Cremation. Memorial services will be announced for a later date. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

