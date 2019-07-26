{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

STAUBER — Ed, 86, of Billings. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (26)

DEINES — Ben, 90, of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 328 South Shiloh Road. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West, and one hour prior to services at the church. (29)

Smith Downtown

EYRE — Mildred Clarice, 109, of Roundup, formerly of Billings. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Fri., July 26, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sat. July 27, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Ave. (27)

BALZER  — Darelene “De”, 79, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Worden V.F.W. Hall. (28)

GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings.  Visitation at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, from 1 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26. Funeral service at Smith West Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. Interment at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. (30)

Smith Laurel 

KRAFT — Robert E., 76, of Laurel. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Reception at church after graveside. (31)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BECK — Eugenia “Gingie” Beck, 90, of Bozeman.  NOTE INFORMATION CHANGE: Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Rosary 6 p.m., today, Dahl Tribute Center, Bozeman. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bozeman, followed by burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. (26)

Michelotti-Sawyers

PELATT — Adam, 41 of Billings. Vigil, 4 p.m., Sun., July 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Mon., July 29, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries