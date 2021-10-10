Smith West
LOWE — Henry J., 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (10)
Smith Downtown
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
KAUFMAN — Kenneth "Kenny", 75, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, at Chancey's Event Center, located at 266 Hogan Road, Huntley, MT. (12)
BIG HAIR — Leah, 51, of Billings. Viewing: Fri 3-8, Sat 1-5, Sun 3-5. Vigil Sun 5-7, all at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Service Monday 11 am at St. Xavier Catholic Church. (11)
GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1:00 at Mountview Cemetery. (15)
HARRISON — Betty, 92. Visitation Sat 1-3 PM at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial service 10:30 Sat 10/23 also at mortuary. (10)
STREKALL — Helen M., 94. Vigil 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (12)
GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)
FINNERTY — James, 76, of Billings. Services will be held 7 p.m. October 15, 2021 at New Apostolic Church 1500 Custer Ave. Billings, MT. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (11)
