SCHULTE - Kylen, 24, of Moab, Utah and formerly of Billings and Wolf Point. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Casket is closed. (31)

BETTISE- Patrick, 64 of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday 9/2 at 4 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall. (2)

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

CUSHING — Marlene A., 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (30)