Smith West

OMAN- Kelly Rae, 59, of Billings passed August 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior all at Smith Funeral Chapel- Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel MT. Interment at Laurel City Cemetery. (29)

STRAUSBURG - Richard Phillip, 83, Billings. Celebration of life at a later date. (29)

Smith Downtown

HALE- Verlin C., 85, Shepherd.  Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus.  Reception follows at Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (29)

BAYNE – Alma, 88, Billings, Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (29)

JENSEN – Kaitlin, 38, Billings, Visitation Thursday, Sept. 2, 4-6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel (29)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SCHULTE - Kylen, 24, of Moab, Utah and formerly of Billings and Wolf Point. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Interment will follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. Casket is closed. (31)

BETTISE- Patrick, 64 of Billings, Celebration of Life on Thursday 9/2 at 4 p.m. at Knight of Columbus Hall. (2)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WEAVER — James “Jim,” 71. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Faith Chapel. (2)

CUSHING — Marlene A., 85. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church. (4)

HOLICK - Roger, 81. Arrangements pending. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

EWALD – Marlyn Eileen, 98, of Billings. Passed away August 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at her request. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.cfgbillings.com. (29)

KITTOCK - Charles, 91 of Billings. Passed away August 26, 2021. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (29)

Heights Family Funeral Home

NAGLICH – Sheila, 70, of Billings. Memorial service Sun., Sept. 5, 2 p.m. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (29)

NAFTS – Donald, 71, of Billings. Funeral Wed., Sept. 1, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (30)

Bullis-Mortuary

