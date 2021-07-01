Smith-Olcott Chapel

KRUM — Samuel J., 87 of Belfry. Service on July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge with interment at Belfry cemetery. (2)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

HULLER — Jay, Frank, 91, passed away in Billings on June 21, 2021 after a short battle against the effects of a long life lived thoroughly and loved enthusiastically. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (1)

KEEFER — Robert, 83, Billings. Viewing Thursday July 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Vigil 6-8 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Funeral service Friday July 2, at 11 a.m. at Blain’s Hanger, 6309 Jellison Rd. Internment at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obit at dahfuneralchapel.com. (2)