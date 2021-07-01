Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
LENTZ — Adriana Dawn, 17, Billings. Visitation 9-10:00 on Thursday, July 1 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3595 Monad Road. Funeral service follows at 10:30. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (1)
MEHLHAFF — Walter, 84, Billings. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Cremation. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (1)
HATVELDT — Arthur, 79, Visitation Thursday, July 1, 4-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St Billings. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (1)
Smith Laurel
WAGNER — David, 71, Laurel. Burial 7/1 at 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Billings for Family and close friends Memorial service 7/2 at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 506 S. 5th St. Laurel, MT. (2)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
KRUM — Samuel J., 87 of Belfry. Service on July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge with interment at Belfry cemetery. (2)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HULLER — Jay, Frank, 91, passed away in Billings on June 21, 2021 after a short battle against the effects of a long life lived thoroughly and loved enthusiastically. For a full obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (1)
KEEFER — Robert, 83, Billings. Viewing Thursday July 1, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Vigil 6-8 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Funeral service Friday July 2, at 11 a.m. at Blain’s Hanger, 6309 Jellison Rd. Internment at 12 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Full obit at dahfuneralchapel.com. (2)
SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 a.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
NELSON — Jane, 68. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thurs. at American Lutheran Church. (1)
STARNES — Marian, 85, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held 8:00 a.m. July 1, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. July 2, 2021 at Chapel of Hope Church. To view a full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (1)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
