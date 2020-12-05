 Skip to main content
Smith West

BORRETT — Allan Dale, 80, formerly of Laurel and Marquette, MI. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Sun., Dec. 6, at Laurel Bible Church, 2920 Outfitter Trail.  (6)

Smith Downtown

BROOKS — Amelia Rose, 22, Billings. Private family interment of the casket. Invitation only.  (5)

REHBERG — Jack D., 91, Billings. Private service pending. (6)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

DICK — James, 79. Service 2 p.m. Sat., at 2620 54th St W. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

HALVORSON — Duane, ‘Hal’ 76, of Billings. Cremation. Private family burial later. In lieu of flowers, consider donation to RiverStone Health Hospice. (5)

GRIMM — Richard ‘Dick’, 86 of Billings. Cremation. PLEASE  NOTE CHANGE IN LOCATION AND TIME. Graveside Service, 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 7 at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed on Dick’s tribute page at  www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries  (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

