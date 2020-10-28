Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

KILWEIN — Arthur “Art” L., 83, of Billings passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be private. (28)

MCBRIDE — Beverly, 92, Billings. Passed away October 24, 2020. Service at a later date. (30)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

MARULLO — Richard 'Richie", 56, of Billings. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Avenue. (30)

FICEK — Gilbert, 81. Cremation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. (28)

No services planned