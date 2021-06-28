 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

URION — Lois, 97, died March 25. Memorial service Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Chapel in Billings. (28)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned

Smith Laurel

METZGER — Lenora Margaret, 89, formerly of Laurel. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Urn interment at Park City Cemetery. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

ADOLPH — Wilfred. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Monday Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

DEWALD — Robert. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday Emmanuel Baptist Church. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 am Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News