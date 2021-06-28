Smith West
URION — Lois, 97, died March 25. Memorial service Tuesday, June 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Chapel in Billings. (28)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
METZGER — Lenora Margaret, 89, formerly of Laurel. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Urn interment at Park City Cemetery. (29)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
ADOLPH — Wilfred. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Monday Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)
DEWALD — Robert. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday Emmanuel Baptist Church. (28)
SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 am Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
