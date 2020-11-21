 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

PETERSON — David D., 87, Billings. Graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens planned for a later date. Cremation has taken place.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (21)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

BEAUMONT — Ronald, 70, of Pryor. Viewing Thursday 2-5 p.m. and Friday 5-8 p.m. Due to State mandate, please be respectful of the strict COVID guidelines with a maximum of 25 people at one time in our building. Graveside service Saturday 1 p.m. in the Sings Good/Stewart Family Cemetery. (21)

BOECKEL — Floyd, 85, of Hardin. Private graveside service. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Susan Bartlett, P.O. Box 341, Ashland, MT 59033. (21)

FRASER — Scott, 44, of Belgrade, formally of Roundup, MT, passed away November 18, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held Summer 2021. (22)

BIRDINGROUND MORNING — Tamara Rose, 41, of Wyola. Graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (23)

DUST — James, age 53, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LOVERIDGE — Geraldine,”Gerry”, 88. Private services, 1 p.m. Saturday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor. The viewing will be at noon. (21) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

HORTON — Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Sat., Nov. 21, Faith Chapel. View livestream at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (21)

OSTWALT — Traci, 54, of Billings. Private family funeral 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 28, Heights Family Funeral Home. Leave condolences online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

