EISELEIN — Colene, 72, of Roundup. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Benedicts Catholic Church. (1)

NUNBERG — Pamela, 66, of Billings. Rosary 7 pm, Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 1 BOTH at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. (1)

LINDE — Marvin, 83. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (3)

McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral mass will be planned for a later date. (1)

KIMMET — Joan M., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius Church. (2)

WALKER — Ed “Moose”, 72, of Billings. No services planned, per his request. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for his family, please visit www.cfgbillings (30)

No services planned

No services planned