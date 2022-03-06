Smith West
No services Planned
Smith Downtown
No services Planned
Smith Laurel
KUNDA — Mary Margaret 85 of Laurel. Memorial service July 1, 2022. Obit and details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)
KRIVEC — James, 60. Service arrangements pending. (7)
PAULSEN — Welden, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m., Wed. March 9, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (6)
KAUL — Janice, 82, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life at a later date. (6)
No services Planned
No services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.