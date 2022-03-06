 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith Laurel

KUNDA — Mary Margaret 85 of Laurel. Memorial service July 1, 2022. Obit and details at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

UZELAC — Vera, 92. Vigil Service 11 a.m., Thursday March 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (10)

KRIVEC — James, 60. Service arrangements pending. (7) 

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PAULSEN — Welden, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m., Wed. March 9, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (6)

KAUL — Janice, 82, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of Life at a later date. (6)

