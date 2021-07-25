Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

Smith Laurel

RIDER — Dean A., 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place in Billings. Cremation. Private interment at a later date. (25)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

No Services Planned

MARSH — Elizabeth “Betty,” 93. Vigil service 6 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)