Smith West

Smith Downtown

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

Smith Laurel

RIDER — Dean A., 65, Laurel.  Memorial service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place in Billings.  Cremation. Private interment at a later date. (25) 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

MARSH — Elizabeth “Betty,” 93. Vigil service 6 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)

GECK — Joan M., 88. Viewing 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by rosary/liturgy, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Church. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAINER — Dolores, 77, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Fri. Sept. 17 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Reception to follow 2-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (25)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

