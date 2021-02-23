Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
LARSON — Fai D., 68, of Billings, died Feb. 20. Services will be held at a later date. (24)
PERKINS — James “Jim” A., 80, Fromberg. Visitation 12-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m., Thurs., Feb. 25 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Rockvale Cemetery. (25)
LEHMAN — P. Cleve P., 92, of Billings. Visitations 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Downtown Chapel and at church prior to funeral. Funeral service 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at Hope Lutheran Church with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (25)
Smith Laurel
AMESTOY — Gene, 69, of Laurel. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Fri., Feb. 26 at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (25)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
KELLER — Herbert “Herb” 87, of Billings. Funeral mass, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Following burial, social gathering at the Knights of Columbus full obit and livestream service at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. (23)
FRENCH — Kenny W., 32, of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Cremation to follow. Services will take place at a later time. (23)
TESSMER — Anthony ‘Tony’, age 54 of Billings. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24 at St Thomas the Apostle Church. (24)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No services planned
No services planned
