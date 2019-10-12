{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

OLIJNYK —  Roland ‘Ron’, 95, of Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)

FELLOWS — Patricia, 95, of Billings.  Memorial service at 10 a.m., October 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment of the urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 2 p.m. following a reception. (12)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned 

Smith Laurel 

BRAY — Lori, 57, Laurel. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church in Laurel, 400 7th Ave. Interment in Bridger Cemetery following luncheon. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

YORKE — Frank, 73, Columbus, passed away Oct. 9. Memorial service planned for November. Cremation. (13)

Dahl Funeral

STEWART — Victoria R., 76, of Pryor.  Visitation 3-8 p.m. Saturday, 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Vigil 6 pm Sunday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Monday St. Charles Mission. Burial in DeCrane/Goes Ahead Cemetery. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ELKIN — Helen Tade, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

NOT AFRAID — Randy.  Services 11 a.m. Monday Crow Agency Four Square Church. Interment Lodge Grass Cemetery. (14)

