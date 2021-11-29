Smith West
CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
HEYWOOD – Shirley Laber, 86, Columbus. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Tues., Nov 30 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Laurel. Internment will be in the Rockvale Cemetery following the service. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (29)
TURNSPLENTY — Wayne. Viewing Wed 9-4, Sat 5-8, Sun 12-8 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Mon 11 am Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
