{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, of Billings. Visitation to start 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)

FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68, of Billings. Private service is planned. (9)

Smith Downtown 

KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, of Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Fromberg United Methodist Church. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, of Broadview. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (7)

Smith Laurel 

RITTER — David, 67, of Laurel. Graveside service, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Laurel City Cemetery. Cremation. (8)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

STEVENS —  Julia, 55, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Billings. Memorial services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (7)

COCHRAN  — Evelyn, 77, of Billings. Visitation 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mon., Prayer Service 2 p.m. Tues., both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (8)

LIGGET —  Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Fri., St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tues., St. Pius X Church. (8)

GANNETT — Damon L., 72 of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)

MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Fri., Oct. 18, St. Thomas the Apostle. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

NOT AFRAID — Alvinlee. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Mon., Crow Agency Catholic Church Interment with military honors, Garryowen Cemetery Rosary 3 p.m. Sun., Bullis Funeral chapel. (7)

To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load entries