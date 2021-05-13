 Skip to main content
Smith West

CADE — Leland, 95, died May 7, Visitation Thursday, May 13, 9-11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel. Private graveside service. Reception Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church in Fort Benton, 1201 Main St. (13)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

PHELPS — Richard E., 70, Billings.  Graveside with full military honors at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel. (14)

HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. On Sunday May 23, there will be a memorial bike run followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Metra Park Pavilion. (14)

PRUITT — Amy, 64, died May 9. Visitation Friday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Burial at Roberts Cemetery at a later date. (14)

Smith Laurel

GEORGE — Joan L, 90, Laurel. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Fri, May 14. United Methodist Church, Laurel. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfunerlachapels.com. (13)

BRATHOLE — Joyce Farrow, 77, Laurel. Memorial Service 4 p.m., Sat, May 15 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Laurel. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.  (14)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

GEE — Alvah “Al”, 81, Columbus. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Sat, May 15 at Columbus Evangelical Church. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (14) 

Dahl Funeral

SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat 5/15 Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (15)

EWEN — Robert, 86, of Billings, viewing Thursday 5/13 1-5:00 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside service at Yellowstone National Cemetery Friday at 12:00 with Military Honors. (14)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

KOYAMA — Robert, memorial services Monday May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at the Hardin Middle School Auditorium. (13)

PISANO — Antinio Raymond, funeral services at Fri. At 1:30 p.m. at the Hardin Middle School Auditorium. (13)

