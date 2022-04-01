MORITZ — Dale Edward, 76, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Apr. 2, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34 th St West. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shrine transportation Fund. (2)

ROSS — Shawna Ross, 55, Billings. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Faith Evangelical, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com to read the full obituary and leave condolences. (3)