Smith West

Smith Downtown

BEAVER — Raymond, 73.  Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at First United Methodist Church. (10)

MAUGER — Rita Ann, 86, Billings. Funeral Service Pending. (10)

JENKINS — Albert “Al”, 99, Billings, Private family interment will be held at a later time. (10)

BLAKE — Rachel, 82, Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 12, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. (12)

GEORGE — Barbara Edmonds, 85, Memorial service summer of 2021. (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

FISCHER — Thomas, 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (11)

BULL CHIEF — Anita, 57, of Crow Agency. Graveside 11 a.m. Thursday, Lodge Grass Cemetery. (10)

NEZ PERCE — Priscilla, 86, of Pryor. Graveside 1 p.m. Thursday, Turnsplenty Cemetery, Pryor. (10)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GUSTIN — Roger H., 88. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (11)

SCHEAFER — Lillian M., 90. Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Atonement Lutheran Church. Masks required. Streaming available on Atonement Lutheran Church Facebook page. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

McELVAIN — Wilma, 85 of Billings. Visitation Wed., Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m.; Funeral service Thurs., Sept 10, 1 p.m., both at Heights Family Funeral Home. (10)

MORRIS — Gary, 67 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Sept 12, 11 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit, www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/morris-3/ (12)

MOHLAND — John, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service with military honors at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Fri., Sept. 11, 1 p.m. (10)

Bullis-Mortuary

