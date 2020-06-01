× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

TAYLOR — Sharlotte Lottie, 87, Billings. Funeral service 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 1 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation May 31 at West Chapel, 2-5 p.m. (1)

HOWELL — Robert Dow, age 76, of Billings, passed May 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Tues., June 2, 2020 at 2PM at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (1)

Smith Downtown

MORTON — Charlotte Mae, 94, Billings. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wed., June 3, at Shepherd Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

KAISER — Henry, age 96, of Laurel, passed May 28, 2020. Viewing Tues., June 2, 2020 4-7 PM at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral Service Wed., June 3, 2020 11AM at Grace Bible Church. (1)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

No services planned