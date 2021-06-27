 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

HATVELDT — Arthur, 79, died June 19. Funeral service Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (27)

Smith Laurel

METZGER — Lenora Margaret, 89, formerly of Laurel. Memorial Service 2pm Tuesday, June 29, at Smith Funeral Chapel 315 E 3rd Laurel. Urn interment at Park City Cemetery. (29)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

ADOLPH — Wilfred. Graveside Service 3 p.m. Monday Sunset Memorial Gardens. (28)

DEWALD — Robert. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Monday Emmanuel Baptist Church. (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SARTORIE — Mae, 96. Funeral 10 am Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (1)

EHRLICHER — Violet, 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (27)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HEISER — John, 91, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Mon. June 28 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, interment to follow at Joliet Cemetery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary. (27)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

