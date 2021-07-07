 Skip to main content
Smith West

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). (9)

ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)

SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview.  Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West.  Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

Smith Downtown

No Services Planned 

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BELLROCK — Romann. Visitation Wed 12-8 p.m., Thurs 12-6 p.m., Vigil Thurs 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri Crow Multipurpose Center, Crow Agency. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HOLMES — Maurice “Dick”, 87. Graveside service Wed 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)

ZITUR — Eilene A. Funeral mass 9 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (7)

CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Open house luncheon 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1926 Beverly Bill Blvd. (9)

CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

SOLHEIM — Carl E. Services 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Willowbrooke Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West. (9)

EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

SCHMALZ — Amelia “Amy” M., 81. Vigil 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (8)

MITTELSTADT — Ruth B., 99. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

BURKHARDT — Chris, 85, of Red Lodge.  Services to be held at a later date (7)

REATHER — Ron, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services are pending. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (7) 

CAPRON — Carmen, 66, of Billings.  Cremation has taken place and services will be held 10 a.m. Wed. July 7 at St. Thomas.  For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)

Heights Family Funeral Home

SIEMION — George, 81, of Billings. Visitation Wed., July 7, Noon - 6 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside Service Thurs., July 8, 11 a.m. Crow Agency Cemetery. (8)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

