Smith West
ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Friday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel (Broadwater Entrance). (9)
ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)
SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)
Smith Downtown
No Services Planned
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BELLROCK — Romann. Visitation Wed 12-8 p.m., Thurs 12-6 p.m., Vigil Thurs 6 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri Crow Multipurpose Center, Crow Agency. (9)
HOLMES — Maurice “Dick”, 87. Graveside service Wed 11 a.m. at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (7)
ZITUR — Eilene A. Funeral mass 9 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (7)
CAUDLE — Jarrell “Rod,” 92. Open house luncheon 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 1926 Beverly Bill Blvd. (9)
CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)
SOLHEIM — Carl E. Services 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, Willowbrooke Barn, 414 S. 64th St. West. (9)
EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
SCHMALZ — Amelia “Amy” M., 81. Vigil 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (8)
MITTELSTADT — Ruth B., 99. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Mountview Cemetery. (9)
BURKHARDT — Chris, 85, of Red Lodge. Services to be held at a later date (7)
REATHER — Ron, 82, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services are pending. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family (7)
CAPRON — Carmen, 66, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and services will be held 10 a.m. Wed. July 7 at St. Thomas. For the full obituary or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (7)
SIEMION — George, 81, of Billings. Visitation Wed., July 7, Noon - 6 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Graveside Service Thurs., July 8, 11 a.m. Crow Agency Cemetery. (8)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.