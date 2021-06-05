Smith West

MCBRIDE — Beverly Ann, 92, Billings. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday June 5th, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Memorials to First Baptist Church or Friendship House. (5)

Smith Downtown

MCKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Sat, June 5, Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnett Ave. (5)

LENNICK — Roger D., 79, of Billings, passed June 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. (6)

SCHRADER — Rita A., 81, Billings. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Thurs, June 10 at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (10)

Smith Laurel