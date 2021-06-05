Smith West
MCBRIDE — Beverly Ann, 92, Billings. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday June 5th, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Memorials to First Baptist Church or Friendship House. (5)
Smith Downtown
MCKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Sat, June 5, Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnett Ave. (5)
LENNICK — Roger D., 79, of Billings, passed June 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. (6)
SCHRADER — Rita A., 81, Billings. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Thurs, June 10 at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (10)
Smith Laurel
SCHULTZ — Donald, 62, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Jun 26, Smith Laurel Chapel. Full obituary will follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SURSELY — James. Funeral Services Pending in Apopka, FL (6)
DUNN — James, 61, of Broadview. Memorial Mass Thurs 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (6)
JOHNSON — David L., 83. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran Church. (5)
McFADDEN — Patricia, 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
SORENSON — Steven, 58. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (6)
HANSON — Helen, 91. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary (8)
NOYES — June M., 99. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)
ROWEN — Scott, 70. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (9)
FRANCETICH — Shelley, 61, of Laurel. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Sat. June 5, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Obit online www.cfgbillings.com (5)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.