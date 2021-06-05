 Skip to main content
Smith West

MCBRIDE — Beverly Ann, 92, Billings. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday June 5th, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Memorials to First Baptist Church or Friendship House.  (5)

Smith Downtown

MCKEEN — Ada M., 95, Billings. Memorial service 10 a.m., Sat, June 5, Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnett Ave. (5)

LENNICK — Roger D., 79, of Billings, passed June 1, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Apostles Lutheran Church, 3140 Broadwater Ave. (6)

SCHRADER — Rita A., 81, Billings. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m., Thurs, June 10 at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (10) 

Smith Laurel

SCHULTZ — Donald, 62, Laurel. Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Jun 26, Smith Laurel Chapel. Full obituary will follow at   www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)   

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned    

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

SURSELY — James. Funeral Services Pending in Apopka, FL (6)

DUNN — James, 61, of Broadview. Memorial Mass Thurs 10 a.m. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

JOHNSON — David L., 83. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday, American Lutheran Church. (5)

McFADDEN — Patricia, 73. Memorial service 2 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

SORENSON — Steven, 58. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (6) 

HANSON — Helen, 91. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary (8)

NOYES — June M., 99. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (7)

ROWEN — Scott, 70. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FRANCETICH — Shelley, 61, of Laurel.  Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Sat. June 5, at Laurel United Methodist Church. Obit online www.cfgbillings.com  (5)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned     

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned    

