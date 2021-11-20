Smith West

VIETMEIER — Margie Ann, 87, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Mon., Nov. 22, at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. (22)

Smith Downtown

PRANSKY — Eliot, Billings. Memorial service 2 to 4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20, at Craft Local, 2413 Montana Ave. See smithfuneralchapels.com for obituary. (20)

ERFLE — Cynthia Sue “Cynde”, 62, of Rapelje, passed November 16, 2021. Services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Rapelje Gym. (21)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

MAIER - BRYCE — Nicki. Memorial Service 11 am Sat., Nov. 20 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (20)

SPAULDING, SR. — Joseph M., 75, of Billings. Military graveside memorial service Yellowstone National Cemetery at later date. (22)