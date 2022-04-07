Smith West
Smith Downtown
HINKLE — Elizabeth, 100, Shepherd. Memorial Service on Thurs., April 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5515 Carey Ave in Shepherd. (7)
AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m. Sat, Apr. 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (9)
WELBORN — Faye Bernice, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., April 9, 2022, 11 a.m., at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballantine MT. (8)
Smith Laurel
AISENBREY — Sandra L. “Sandi”, 75, of Billings, passed March 31. Memorial Service to be held Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Laurel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (8)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
MUNDT (JONES) — Kitty Izora, 78, of Belfry. Service at Belfry School on Apr. 9th at 11 a.m. with interment at Belfry cemetery. Full obit at Smith Funeral Chapels. (8)
MARTELL — Catherine Adele, 61, of Bridger. Memorial service in the backroom of Pizza Pie in Bridger on Apr. 9th at 3 p.m. (8)
SHEPPARD, Jr. — Virgil Jefferson, 94, of Red Lodge. Memorial service at Red Lodge Community Church on Apr. 8 at 1 p.m. (7)
Smith Columbus Chapel
BELGARDE — Verlin. Memorial Mass Fri. 11 a.m. St. Pius X Catholic Church. (8)
CONDIE — Barbara, 88. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat. at Billings Church of Christ. (9)
SCHULTZ — Gladys, 93, of Billings. Memorial service Fri., April 8, 2 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences (7)
BOOTH — William ‘Santa Clause’, 73 of Billings. Arrangements pending. (7)
