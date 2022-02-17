 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri, Feb 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (19)

KORFANTA — Edna Mae, 88, Billings. Service at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West., Fri. 02/18/2022 at 2:30 p.m. (18)

Smith Downtown

OHLIN — Beverly Jean, 86, Huntley. Memorial service at a later date. (19)

Smith Laurel

SPECHT — Austin A. 24, of Billings, passed January 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

BYLER — Bonnie, 40, of Shepherd, Funeral Service at Freedom Church Friday 02/18 at 10 am, burial to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park (18)

LAMEY, JR. — Arthur “Art,” 91, of Billings. No Services Planned (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

THOMPSON — Andrew N., 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (17)

OLSON — Raymond, 100. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 11 AM Tue at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (22)

ARNOLD — Clorinda, 84 of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Calvary Cemetery. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned  

Bullis-Mortuary

HEALY — Robert, graveside services Sat. at 1 p.m. Fairview Cemetery. (17)

TURNS PLENTY — Jennifer, funeral mass Sat. At 10 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Fri. at 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (17)

