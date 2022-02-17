Smith West
LENHARDT — Edward J., 95, Billings. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Fri, Feb 18 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Graveside Service 9:30 a.m. Sat, Feb 19 at Mountview Cemetery followed by a memorial service 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Drive. (19)
KORFANTA — Edna Mae, 88, Billings. Service at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West., Fri. 02/18/2022 at 2:30 p.m. (18)
Smith Downtown
OHLIN — Beverly Jean, 86, Huntley. Memorial service at a later date. (19)
Smith Laurel
SPECHT — Austin A. 24, of Billings, passed January 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (17)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BYLER — Bonnie, 40, of Shepherd, Funeral Service at Freedom Church Friday 02/18 at 10 am, burial to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park (18)
LAMEY, JR. — Arthur “Art,” 91, of Billings. No Services Planned (19)
THOMPSON — Andrew N., 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (17)
OLSON — Raymond, 100. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 11 AM Tue at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (22)
ARNOLD — Clorinda, 84 of Billings. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, Calvary Cemetery. (18)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
HEALY — Robert, graveside services Sat. at 1 p.m. Fairview Cemetery. (17)
TURNS PLENTY — Jennifer, funeral mass Sat. At 10 a.m. at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. Rosary will be recited Fri. at 3 p.m. Bullis Funeral Chapel. (17)
