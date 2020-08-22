 Skip to main content
Smith West

SWARTZ — Gordon R., 89, Billings. Visitation 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 23 at Smith West, 304 34 St. W.  Funeral services 11 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Smith West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (22)

McCALLUM — Pastor Ken, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned. Full obituary can be viewed at smithfuneralchapels.com. (23)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BRESHEARS —Thomas “Tom”, 92, of Billings. Graveside service pending at Calvary Cemetery. (24)

COX — Steffany, 29, of Billings. Funeral Service pending Calvary Chapel, 2121 S 48 St W. (24)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GROSSHUESCH — Lavina “Bonnie,” 103. Services 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (24)

BUROWS — Master Sergeant William J., 42. Services pending. (23)

BULLSHOWS — Kemuel, 29. Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial in Pryor. (26)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

HARMONING — Henry, 68, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Sat., Aug. 22, Heights Family Funeral Home. (22)

Bullis-Mortuary

