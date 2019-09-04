Smith West
JANSMA - Diana Kathern, 69, of Worden. Cremation, memorial service 2:00 p.m. Fri., Sept. 6, at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West. (6)
NEUFELD — Pamela Gay, 55, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 So. Shiloh Rd. (7)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
METZGER — Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, Melstone. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (7)
MIOTKE — Beverly Jean, 74, Absarokee. Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Sat., Sept 7, at Anipro Arena near Absarokee. (7)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
LARSEN — Daniel Lyle, 77, Red Lodge. Private Service is planned. (5)
ALBRECHT — Mary Louise, 94 formerly of Bridger . Funeral Mass 10:a.m. Sat., Sept 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bridger. Rite of Committal Bridger Cemetery (7)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
WELDON — Thomas “Tom” Ray, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Weldon Family Cemetery. (5)
SAWICKI — Gerald “Jerry”, 86, of Billings. Vigil Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 pm, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle followed by a Celebration of Life (6)
THELEN — Lura, 93, of Billings. Vigil, Thursday 7 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass St Pius X Church 11:00 a.m. Friday. (6)
ANDERSEN — Harold “Andy,” 89. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (6)
HENDERSEN — Leon Brooke, 85. Cremation. Arrangements Pending. (5)
HENRICKSEN — Colleen, 53. Cremation. Private services will be held. (5)
HLEBICHUK — Julie, 88. Cremation. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Fri., Sept. 13, at St. Pius. (5)
REDDING — Carl, 96. Cremation. Services pending. (5)
WITTMAN — Bette, 72, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (5)
No services planned
WEINBERG — Tom Weinberg, funeral service Saturday Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial with military honors to follow in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)
To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.