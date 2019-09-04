{{featured_button_text}}
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

JANSMA - Diana Kathern, 69, of Worden. Cremation, memorial service 2:00 p.m. Fri., Sept. 6, at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West. (6)

NEUFELD — Pamela Gay, 55, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Sat., Sept. 7,  at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 So. Shiloh Rd. (7)

Smith Downtown 

Smith Laurel 

METZGER — Judith Arlene "Judy", 78, Melstone. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., Sept. 7, at Melstone Community Center. Visitation one hour prior to service. (7)

MIOTKE — Beverly Jean, 74, Absarokee. Memorial gathering 2 p.m. Sat., Sept 7, at Anipro Arena near Absarokee. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LARSEN — Daniel Lyle, 77, Red Lodge. Private Service is planned. (5)

ALBRECHT — Mary Louise, 94 formerly of Bridger . Funeral Mass 10:a.m. Sat., Sept 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bridger. Rite of Committal Bridger Cemetery (7)

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

WELDON — Thomas “Tom” Ray, 64, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Weldon Family Cemetery.   (5)

SAWICKI — Gerald “Jerry”, 86, of Billings. Vigil Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 pm, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle followed by a Celebration of Life (6)

THELEN — Lura, 93, of Billings. Vigil, Thursday 7 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass St Pius X Church 11:00 a.m. Friday. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSEN — Harold “Andy,” 89. Services 11 a.m. Friday, Rocky Mountain Community Church. (6)

HENDERSEN — Leon Brooke, 85. Cremation.  Arrangements Pending. (5)

HENRICKSEN —  Colleen, 53. Cremation. Private services will be held. (5)

HLEBICHUK — Julie, 88. Cremation. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Fri., Sept. 13, at St. Pius. (5)

REDDING — Carl, 96. Cremation. Services pending. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

WITTMAN — Bette, 72, of Billings. Memorial Service pending. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (5)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

WEINBERG — Tom Weinberg, funeral service Saturday Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. at Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial with military honors to follow in Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (7)

