Smith West
STILES — Karen, Funeral service Friday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2620 54th St W Billings. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (14)
KYRISS — George, 81, Billings. No Service is planned. (15)
Smith Downtown
HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel. Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)
ROBERTS — Riley DeLee, 19, of Belfry, passed October 2, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM at the Belfry Gym with public visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Belfry Cemetery. (14)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)
PAFFRATH — Denise, 56, of Billings. Visitation Fri 10/15 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service Sat 10/16 11am Lavina Cemetery. (16)
MCCARTNEY — Joseph. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Fri 10/15 Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)
GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)
REICHER JR. — Alfred, 61, Fromberg. Cremation no services planned visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (13)
POWER — Kevin, 61, Billings. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. For full obituary go to www.cfgbillings.com (14)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.