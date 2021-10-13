 Skip to main content
Smith West

STILES — Karen, Funeral service Friday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2620 54th St W Billings. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (14)

KYRISS — George, 81, Billings. No Service is planned. (15)

Smith Downtown

HOGAN — Roxanne, 83, Billings.  Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Light reception follows and then interment at Mountview Cemetery. (16)

ROBERTS — Riley DeLee, 19, of Belfry, passed October 2, 2021. Services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM at the Belfry Gym with public visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Belfry Cemetery. (14)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

GRANDE — Johnny, 90, of Billings. Graveside service Friday 10/15 at 1 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery. (15)

PAFFRATH — Denise, 56, of Billings. Visitation Fri 10/15 12-8 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service  Sat 10/16 11am Lavina Cemetery. (16)

MCCARTNEY — Joseph. Graveside Service 2 p.m. Fri 10/15 Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GORMAN — Father Charlie, 91. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (15)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

REICHER JR. — Alfred, 61, Fromberg. Cremation no services planned visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (13)

POWER — Kevin, 61, Billings. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. For full obituary go to www.cfgbillings.com (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned 

