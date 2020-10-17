Smith West

MURRAY — Margaret E. (Farrington), 90, of Billings, passed Oct. 13, 2020. Rosary Service Tues., Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Funeral Mass Wed., Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (18)

LENHARDT — Doris I., 93, of Billings. Public services will be announced in 2021. (18)

LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Service at a later date. (19)

Smith Downtown

CRABTREE — Daniel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)

HOINESS — Virginia Mae, 88, Billings. Private service is planned. (19)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned