Smith West

MURRAY — Margaret E. (Farrington), 90, of Billings, passed Oct. 13, 2020. Rosary Service Tues., Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Smith West Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Funeral Mass Wed., Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. (18)

LENHARDT — Doris I., 93, of Billings. Public services will be announced in 2021.  (18)

LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Service at a later date. (19)

Smith Downtown

CRABTREE — Daniel, 83, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. (17)

HOINESS — Virginia Mae, 88, Billings. Private service is planned. (19)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

HULL — Eric J., 50, of Billings. Cremation. Services will be held at a later time. (18)

BLACK EAGLE — Samantha, of Lodge Grass. Graveside service Tuesday 1 p.m. Lodge Grass Cemetery. (20)

STEWART — David. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

WILLIAMS — Darrell D. “Pete,” 80. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Eaglerock Golf Course. (17)

BLEHM — Marjorie Ann, 84. Services 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. (23)

ROOKHUIZEN — John, 58. Private family services. (19)

JEFFERSON — Truman, 69. Funeral 11 a.m. Sat at Church of the Open Bible, Hardin. Burial 2 p.m. Sat in Lodge Grass Cemetery. (17)

NANCE — Georgianna S. “Gigi,” 76. Private services will be held. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GABALDON — Laura, 49, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S. 36th Street Billings, MT 59101. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No service planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No service planned

